Canaccord Genuity Group Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $42.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 3,323,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 41.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.