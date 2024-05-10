Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 14,453 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

Expensify Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 461,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.