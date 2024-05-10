Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 3.6 %

ZD stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 434,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 681,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

