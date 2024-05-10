Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.57% from the stock’s current price.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.3 %

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 196,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,688. The company has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 260.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

