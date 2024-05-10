Barclays Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 4,499,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.