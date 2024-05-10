Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $9.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

INDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 7,682,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock worth $1,081,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $524,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

