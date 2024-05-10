Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$20.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADN. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ADN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.84. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$15.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market cap of C$312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.