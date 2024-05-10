Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLUG. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 32,861,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,848,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $97,800,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

