Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $14.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

WRBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 2,983,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

