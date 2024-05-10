Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Twilio Trading Up 1.0 %

TWLO stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

