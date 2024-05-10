Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Trading 8.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.69. Approximately 451,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 198,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Sugar

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 9.9 %

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4299835 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.