ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.51. 3,230,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.34. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.