McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.91. The company had a trading volume of 636,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

