McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.91. The company had a trading volume of 636,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.47.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

