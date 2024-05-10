Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

