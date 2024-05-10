Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%.
Fidelis Insurance Price Performance
Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.53.
Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
