Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Enfusion Stock Performance

ENFN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 504,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.