Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 17.3 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 124,423,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,958,457. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.