Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 206,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.8118 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

