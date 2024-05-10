Decred (DCR) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.17 or 0.00031648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $307.66 million and $2.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,047,707 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

