Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.46

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 85569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Several research firms recently commented on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.80.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

