iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.36

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.36 and last traded at $110.27, with a volume of 21192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,790,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

