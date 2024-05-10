Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.78

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 21140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

