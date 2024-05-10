Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.64

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,650,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

