Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.73

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 929768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

