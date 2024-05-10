iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 5322121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

