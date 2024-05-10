Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.27

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 273581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

