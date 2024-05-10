VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.88

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 5549760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

