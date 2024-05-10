iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.37

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

