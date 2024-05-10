John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $704.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

