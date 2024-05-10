SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.71

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 48764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

