General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.79

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $297.79 and last traded at $297.51, with a volume of 99885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

