DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 2,253.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $21.32.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
