DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 2,253.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.07%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

