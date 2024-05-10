Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

