Short Interest in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW) Increases By 2,500.0%

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cheche Group Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of Cheche Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,641. Cheche Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheche Group stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

