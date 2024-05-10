FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in April

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of FEMFF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of 0.18. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 0.53.
About FE Battery Metals
