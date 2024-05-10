FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in April

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of FEMFF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of 0.18. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 0.53.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

