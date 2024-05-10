Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,960.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Metawells Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Metawells Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 28,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,495. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Metawells Oil & Gas
