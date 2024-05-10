Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Increases By 6,366.7%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,164,000 shares, a growth of 6,366.7% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,058.2 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LKFLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

