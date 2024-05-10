Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Increases By 6,366.7%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,164,000 shares, a growth of 6,366.7% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,058.2 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LKFLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook Holdings (International)
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.