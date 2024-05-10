Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 9,728.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LDSCY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.