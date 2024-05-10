Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,155. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

