Steel Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %
Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.18. 792,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
