Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:THW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

