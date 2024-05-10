Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $95.86. 445,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,663. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

