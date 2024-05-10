Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.06. 5,720,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

