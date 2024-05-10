Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.20. 10,707,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,045,217. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.45 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.50 and its 200-day moving average is $412.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.