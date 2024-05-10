Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lifted by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. 231,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,056. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

