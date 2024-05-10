FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $19.87 during midday trading on Friday. 1,593,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.