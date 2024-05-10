FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $19.87 during midday trading on Friday. 1,593,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Get Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.