Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,036. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

