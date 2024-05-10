Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:TREX traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69. Trex has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

