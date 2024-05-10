Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $718.23 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $718.23 million and approximately $42.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.13 or 0.00701087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00132369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00219264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00101607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,815,078,474 coins and its circulating supply is 44,129,934,314 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.