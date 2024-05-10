EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093,205 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up about 44.5% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 93.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,147 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,915. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

