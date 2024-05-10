Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes $27,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 471,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.61.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

